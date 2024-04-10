BRS files EC complaint against Revanth for ‘unverified allegations’ against KCR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, April 10, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) against chief minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“It is humbly submitted that, while the MCC is in force, on 06.04.2024, A Revanth Reddy, chief minister and President, TPCC, has addressed a public gathering at Thukkuguda in the said public meeting, has given a speech, wherein he used most abusive and filthy language and also passed derogatory comments against Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao garu, Ex-chief minister and president of BRS party,” the complaint read, with links of videos of the event for the EC to take note.

The complaint filed by MLC Karne Prabhakar and BRS spokesperson Dasoju Sravan highlighted Revanth’s remarks on alleged corruption and “loot” of the former chief minister and his family members including BRS MLC K Kavitha.

The BRS said that as per the MCC, during its enforcement, no leaders, candidates or political parties can comment or criticize the other party members on their private lives and should refrain from making unverified allegations and distorting any facts.

“….Making such unsubstantiated allegations against Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao garu when MCC is in force, is a clear violation of MCC,” it said, demanding that Revanth be debarred from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls for his remarks that were “malicious, unparliamentary, vulgar and not in good taste”.

The BRS also sought action against the chief minister and the Indian National Congress.

Complaint against Andhra Jyothi

The pink party also filed a separate complaint against leading Telugu newspaper Andhra Jyothi for publishing “fake news” against the BRS in the alleged phone tapping case.

It further called such news articles as “paid news.”

“It is pertinent to mention here that till today there’s no official statement given by the police department alleging the involvement of leaders of the BRS party. Nor the police department has filed any piece of paper before the Hon’ble Court in respect of any such involvement of any leaders of the BRS party in the phone tapping case. Nor has the police department called for any press meets till today, nor release any information regarding the clues of the case after their due investigation. In the absence of the same, publishing such fake news in their daily newspaper is nothing but an attempt to defame the BRS party and its leaders without the active support of the ruling party,” the complaint read.

It further said that these news articles are intended to swing the electors’ mood in favour of the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“A keen perusal of said news item, it is clearly establishing that without any material or without any press note by the police officials investigating FIR NO.243/2024 registered with PS Panjagutta, hyd against certain police officers, the news had been published to paint a poor picture of BRS Party leaders and the party at the behest of congress party and its handles to lower the image of the BRS Party in order to defame and denigrate the party in the eyes of voters so as to damage the electoral prospects of BRS party and swing the elector’s mood in favour of Congress party in the upcoming parliament Lections. The following news was published on 10.03.2024,” it stated.

Further calling it a violation of MCC, the BRS said that such articles are an attempt “to swing the election fortunes in favour of the ruling party and against the BRS party.”

“The said paid news is completely distorting the reporting and published with deliberate false allegations coupled with their twisted news and interpretations. According to the Model code of conduct as per the Election Commission of India, any person taking another person’s name and defaming their image is a violation of the norms of the election code,” it read.

The pink party sought action against Andhra Jyothi MD Vemuri Radhakrishna, printer and publisher, KV Seshagiri Rao, Editor K Srinivas and the Congress party and its social media handles for the news articles.