BRS files ED complaint against Rs 1000 cr Swachh bio deal with Telangana govt

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi headquarters by Krishank Manne, the official spokesperson of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), raising serious concerns over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Swachh Bio and the Telangana government.

The MoU, announced by chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on August 6, 2024, involves the promise of an investment worth Rs 1000 crore.

ED authorities took the complaint and gave an acknowledgement, BRS said in a press release.

Complaint alleges quid pro quo

The complaint alleged a “conflict of interest” and “quid pro quo”, pointing out that one of the directors of Swachh Bio is Anumula Jagdeeshwar Reddy, the brother of the chief minister.

“It is a matter of serious concern that one of the directors of Swachh Bio, Anumula Jagdeeshwar Reddy, is the chief minister’s brother, which raises questions about the integrity of the deal,” Krishank Manne stated in his letter to the ED.

Additionally, the complaint stressed that Swachh Bio was incorporated just 15 days before the chief minister’s official visit to Philadelphia, USA, where the MoU was signed.

Manne said that the company, which is registered at an address in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, is allegedly a shell company with no active business operations.

“What is the purpose of announcing this company in the USA? Does it involve foreign funds? Is there any connection to money laundering?” the complaint questioned.

Handed over all detailed documents of Swachh Bio , its owner Anumula Jagdeeshwar to ED Director at Headquarters New Delhi and sought investigation in 1000 crore deal with CM Revanth. pic.twitter.com/YZnmeC8dLW — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) August 20, 2024

The complaint also raised concerns about the involvement of Harsha Pasunuri, who was pictured alongside chief minister Revanth Reddy during the MoU signing.

“The person who was in the picture with Chief Minister Revanth signing the MoU is Harsha Pasunuri. He, along with chief minister Revanth’s brother, should explain their financials and how they have come forward to invest Rs. 1000 crores,” Krishank added.

Krishank Manne seeks probe

Krishank Manne urged the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, stating, “As this is sheer corruption, we request the authorities to kindly accept our appeal as a complaint and conduct a fair investigation on Swachh Bio directors as well as Anumula Revanth Reddy.”