BRS alleges Congress govt deception in Rs 1,000 cr deal with CM’s relatives

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Manne Krishank cautioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to avoid bringing fraudulent companies to the state and accused the latter of going to the US to strike investment deals for his brothers, on Wednesday, August 8.

Disclosing that the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swachh Bio a day earlier, he alleged that it was a bogus company that had been incorporated only fifteen days ago. He alleged that Harsha Pasunuri was the benami of Anumula Jagadishwar Reddy, a cousin of the chief minister.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was trying to financially settle his brothers by bringing the shell companies of their family members.

“Why did the chief minister go on a USA tour along with a thirty-member delegation troop,” Krishank questioned, alleging that Rs 1,000 cr investments by Swachh Bio were all bogus.

Praising Krishank for what he termed “an expose,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that Congress was trying to fool the people in the name of investments.

“Early this year in Davos, it was Godi and now it’s SwachhBio that was incorporated by brother of CM Revanth less than a month ago!!! This is just the beginning. Brace for many more,” KTR posted on X.