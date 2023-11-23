BRS govt not sensitive to issues of tribals, alleges Union Minister Arjun Munda

Hyderabad: Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday alleged that the BRS government in Telangana has not shown sensitivity towards the issues of tribal people.

He accused the government in Telangana of making false promises to the people of the state and alleged that injustice has been meted out to the tribal people here.

“By just showcasing Hyderabad in a dazzling manner, you cannot do good for Adivasis. It is only after meeting them and after thinking about them, something can be done. However, the government here has not done any such thing,” he told PTI in Warangal.

The BRS is not sensitive with regard to issues of tribals, Arjun Munda alleged.

He said the benefits of the schemes would reach people if the BJP comes to power in the state.

The central government has made schemes for development of Adivasis all over the country, he said.

The Centre has made such a plan for tribal development that is aimed at providing basic facilities to them and addressing the issues they have been facing for many years, Arjun Munda said.

There is a ‘Chenchu’ tribe here (in Telangana) and they are in dire straits, he said, adding that several such tribes have been struggling with difficulties.

The Centre has launched a Rs 24,000 crore project for vulnerable tribal groups, the union minister added.