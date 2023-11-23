BRS govt not sensitive to issues of tribals, alleges Union Minister Arjun Munda

He accused the govt in Telangana of making false promises to the people of the state and alleged that injustice has been meted out to the tribal people here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd November 2023 7:18 pm IST
ANI

Hyderabad: Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday alleged that the BRS government in Telangana has not shown sensitivity towards the issues of tribal people.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He accused the government in Telangana of making false promises to the people of the state and alleged that injustice has been meted out to the tribal people here.

“By just showcasing Hyderabad in a dazzling manner, you cannot do good for Adivasis. It is only after meeting them and after thinking about them, something can be done. However, the government here has not done any such thing,” he told PTI in Warangal.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
KCR vows special IT Park for Muslim youths in Hyderabad if BRS wins

The BRS is not sensitive with regard to issues of tribals, Arjun Munda alleged.

He said the benefits of the schemes would reach people if the BJP comes to power in the state.

The central government has made schemes for development of Adivasis all over the country, he said.

The Centre has made such a plan for tribal development that is aimed at providing basic facilities to them and addressing the issues they have been facing for many years, Arjun Munda said.

There is a ‘Chenchu’ tribe here (in Telangana) and they are in dire straits, he said, adding that several such tribes have been struggling with difficulties.

The Centre has launched a Rs 24,000 crore project for vulnerable tribal groups, the union minister added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd November 2023 7:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button