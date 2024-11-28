BRS govt seized assigned lands from Dalits under Dharani: Telangana dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government will investigate land dealings that took place during the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) regime.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan alongside TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLA Prem Sagar Rao, accused the previous government of snatching millions of acres of assigned land from Dalits under the Dharani scheme and redistributing it to others.

Vikramarka emphasized that a thorough investigation will be conducted into these allegations, and they plan to reclaim these lands to distribute them to deserving poor individuals.

In his remarks, Vikramarka criticized BRS working president KTR for making “unfounded” accusations against the government and chief minister Revanth Reddy.

He asserted that the Congress party has not engaged in corrupt practices and highlighted that historically, Congress has distributed 2.6 million acres of land to Dalits.

He also mentioned that a survey will be conducted to assess the current status of these lands.

The deputy chief minister also discussed ongoing preparations for implementing various welfare schemes, including the “Rythu Bharosa” program aimed at supporting farmers.

Vikramarka reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, such as providing free travel for women on RTC buses and offering free electricity for households consuming up to 200 units.

‘Rs 10K cr worth developmental projects in Hyderabad’

He also announced plans for significant development projects in Hyderabad amounting to Rs 10,000 crore, including ground-breaking ceremonies for housing schemes.

Furthermore, he stated that the family survey is being conducted to ensure equal opportunities for all communities.