BRS govt tapped 650 phones, including film celebs: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud has made serious allegations against the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He claims that the phones of around 650 individuals—including himself, film celebrities, and industrialists—were tapped during its tenure.

He called on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to publicly disclose the names of those responsible for these actions.

Speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in Nizamabad on Sunday, June 22, following the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques, Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the former administration of appointing retired officer Prabhakar Rao to a key Inspector General (IG) position with the specific intention of facilitating phone tapping.

He further alleged that the retired officer conducted these activities under the direction of then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and then minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Goud asserted that all those involved in this conspiracy would inevitably face jail time. He also commented on the upcoming local body elections, stating that a final decision would be made after discussions within the state cabinet.

On Telangana’s water share

Addressing water resource issues, Goud criticised the BRS for remaining silent on Telangana’s rightful share of 968 TMC of water over the past ten years.

He accused the previous government of neglecting the state’s needs while maintaining close ties with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. On the Banakacharla issue, Goud emphasised that the current government would not compromise on Telangana’s share.

On Kaleshwaram

He also targeted the Kaleshwaram project, alleging that although it was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, it has delivered only 100 TMC so far. Goud claimed the project was primarily built to benefit large contractors, resulting in significant losses for the state.