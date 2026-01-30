BRS’ Kaushik Reddy seeks disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Friday, January 30, said he had urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and sought a by-election in the constituency.

Kaushik Reddy attended the Speaker’s hearing on the disqualification petition despite being engaged in municipal election-related activities.

The Speaker has issued a notice to Nagender, directing him to appear for a hearing. BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy, who had submitted the disqualification petition, has also been summoned for a hearing.

The hearing is underway on January 30.

Reddy accuses BJP-Congress of ‘match fixing’

Speaking to the media after the hearing, the BRS legislator alleged that the BJP and Congress were “one and the same” and accused the two parties of political “match-fixing.”

Kaushik Reddy also informed that he had submitted a privilege motion to the Speaker in connection with an incident that occurred on Thursday.

Reddy alleges police excesses in Veenavanka

Alleging police excesses in his native village of Veenavanka in Karimnagar district, he demanded action against the officials involved and asserted that he would continue his fight until justice was ensured.

Tensions flared later on Thursday night at the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara in Veenavanka, where Kaushik Reddy, along with his family members, staged a protest.

The MLA alleged that Dalit sarpanch Saroja was prevented from performing the ritual of breaking a coconut at the festival. After reaching the Sammakka shrine, he insisted that he would break the first coconut and described the incident as an insult to a Dalit woman.

He announced that he would lodge a complaint with the SC/ST Commission over the issue. Police attempted to pacify him and asked him to leave the area to avoid inconvenience to devotees, but he refused to comply.

Subsequently, police forcibly removed Kaushik Reddy and his wife from the venue, leading to a scuffle between the MLA and police personnel.

BRS alleges caste discrimination

The incident has sparked political reactions, with the BRS alleging caste discrimination and misuse of police authority, while officials maintained that the action was taken to maintain law and order during the religious event.