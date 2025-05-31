BRS leader Kavitha to hold protest at Dharna Chowk on June 4

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha announced a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on June 4, against the PC Ghose Commission’s notice against her father and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, summoning him for questioning in connection with the inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

The dharna will be held under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural organisation which she heads.

The Commission of inquiry had also issued notices to former irrigation minister T Harish Rao to appear on June 6, and former finance minister Eatala Rajender to appear before it on June 9.

Justice PC Ghose Commission has been inquiring into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), especially the design and construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which have been rendered defunct after the sinking of the piers of Medigadda barrage in 2023.

She also inaugurated the new Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills on Saturday.