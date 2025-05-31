BRS leader Kavitha to hold protest at Dharna Chowk on June 4

The dharna will be held under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural organisation which she heads.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 31st May 2025 5:44 pm IST
Telangana Jagruthi to hold protest against the notices issued to KCR by PC Ghose commission of inquiry on June 4.
File picture

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha announced a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on June 4, against the PC Ghose Commission’s notice against her father and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, summoning him for questioning in connection with the inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

The dharna will be held under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural organisation which she heads.

The Commission of inquiry had also issued notices to former irrigation minister T Harish Rao to appear on June 6, and former finance minister Eatala Rajender to appear before it on June 9.

MS Creative School

Justice PC Ghose Commission has been inquiring into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), especially the design and construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which have been rendered defunct after the sinking of the piers of Medigadda barrage in 2023.

She also inaugurated the new Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 31st May 2025 5:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button