BRS leaders study Tamil Nadu’s BC reservation policy

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) engaged with several key leaders and organizations representing Backward Classes (BC) in Tamil Nadu, as well as government officials.

This 40-member team is conducting a study tour to analyze the state’s reservation policies, aiming to gather insights from Tamil Nadu’s social reforms to propose strategies for enhancing the welfare of BCs in Telangana.

During their meeting in Chennai, former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, Rammohan Rao, praised the advancements made in Telangana under chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He commended the BRS for its initiatives aimed at addressing the issues faced by BC communities, a press release from the BRS said.

BRS leaders, including Legislative Council Leader of Opposition S Madhusudanachari, former ministers V Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar, and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, reiterated their commitment to achieving justice for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana.

Under the leadership of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, they pledged to maintain pressure on both the state and central governments to address these issues.

The BRS delegation also visited the Dravida Kazhagam (DK) office in Chennai, where they met with DK president K. Veeramani.

He provided insights into the Dravidian movement and its efforts to uplift backward communities. Additionally, they engaged with Tamil Nadu’s BC and MBC Welfare Principal Secretary Vijay Raja Kumar and other officials, as well as various BC leaders, to explore the policies being implemented for BCs in Tamil Nadu, the press release from the BRS said.