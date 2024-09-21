BRS member, associates arrested for blasting pond weir in Chennur

Hyderabad: Ramagundam police have arrested four individuals, including Pendyala Laxminarayana, a BRS member, and his associates B Madhukar, R Srinivas, and G Danaiah, for using explosives to blast a lake weir wall in Chennur town.

Laxminarayana is the husband of local ward member P Swarnalatha, who is also a BRS functionary.

The accused reportedly carried out the blasting on the night of September 16 to prevent water from overflowing from Shanigakunta Cheruvu and flooding their homes.

The police have taken action against the group for their involvement in the illegal activity.

DCP A Bhaskar provided details regarding the arrests of four individuals involved in the pond weir explosion.

The accused include Pendyala Laxminarayana, who is the husband of Swarnalatha, the councillor for the 11th ward, along with his associates: Bheem Madhukar, a driver; Rasamalla Srinivas; and Gogula Danaiah, a stone cutter from ACC Colony in Mancherial.

During the investigation, Laxminarayana admitted to orchestrating the crime to prevent flooding in certain homes caused by backwaters from an irrigation tank.

He revealed that he had previously attempted to lower the height of the weir by hiring Danaiah on September 13 but was unsuccessful.

Subsequently, on September 16, he used gelatin sticks obtained from Danaiah’s contacts in Nalgonda to blow up the weir.

Madhukar, Srinivas, and Danaiah assisted by drilling holes into the weir and inserting explosives for the blast.