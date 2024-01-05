BRS MLA Ch Mallareddy accused of land grabbing in Medchal

Published: 5th January 2024

Hyderabad: The residents of Gundlapochampally in Medchal district held a protest in front of Praja Bhavan on Friday, January 6, alleging that BRS leader and Medchal MLA Ch Mallareddy had created fake documents to grab their lands near Malla Reddy University.

Nearly 700 people staged a demonstration at Praja Bhavan to register their complaint against the MLA with Telangana chief minister A Reventh Reddy. The protesters claimed that Mallareddy had seized their land in Gundlapochampally of Medchal district and sought government intervention for justice.

They alleged that Mallareddy had taken over 110 of 360 plots in using forged documents.

Protesters carried posters and placards that read that their lands with survey numbers 647/1, 648, and 654 had been illegally occupied by Mallareddy.

They sought CM Revanth Reddy’s intervention to address the issue.

