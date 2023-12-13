Telangana: BRS MLA Malla Reddy booked for land encroachment

The case was booked against the minister and at least 7 others on December 6, for encroachment of 47 acres of tribal land overnight during elections.

Telangana: 'It's a family issue', says Malla Reddy after criticism by 5 MLAs
Labour Minister Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Telangana cabinet minister Ch. Malla Reddy was booked by the Shamirpet police in connection with the encroachment of tribal land.

The case was booked against the minister and at least seven others on December 6, after the complainant accused them of encroachment on 47 acres of land overnight during elections. The accused have been charged under sections 420 for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(1)(g) of the SC ST POA Act 2015.

The other accused are reportedly followers of the Medchal MLA.

The Shamirpet police accused Malla Reddy of fraud and conspiracy, stating that he occupied 47 acres and 18 guntas of ST (Lambadi) heritage land in survey numbers 33, 34, 35 of Kesavaram village, Chintalapalli mandals of Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

