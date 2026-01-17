BRS MLA disqualification: SC seeks Telangana Speaker’s report in 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, January 16 asked the Telangana Assembly Speaker to apprise it in two weeks on the status of adjudication of disqualification pleas against BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and AG Masih gave two weeks time to the speaker to file a status report indicating the steps taken for the adjudication of the disqualification pleas

The speaker had sought eight weeks time for conclusion of the proceedings.

Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the speaker, submitted that in seven cases, the order has been pronounced while in one case, the order has been reserved.

“The speaker could not decide all the disqualification pleas as he had to undergo eye surgery,” Singhvi added and sought eight weeks time for completion of the proceedings.

Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs, said the speaker cannot be given time repeatedly as he has not complied with the directions of the court.

“The speaker was granted three-months time to decide the disqualification pleas but that period is over long back,” Naidu told the bench and opposed the grant of two more weeks’ time.

The bench said that it was giving a last opportunity after that consequences will follow and directed that a status report be filed before the next date of hearing.

On November 17, 2025, the top court issued a contempt notice to the Telangana speaker for not complying with its direction to decide disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the ruling Congress.

On July 31, last year, a top court had directed the assembly speaker to decide in three months the matter of the disqualification of the 10 BRS MLAs.

It had termed the non-compliance of its earlier directions as the “grossest kind of contempt” while issuing notices to the speaker and others on the pleas filed by the BRS leaders.

The apex court had also issued notice on a separate plea filed on behalf of the office of the speaker seeking extension of time by eight more weeks to decide the disqualification pleas.

The contempt plea stems from the apex court’s July 31, last year judgment in a batch of writ petitions filed by BRS leaders KT Rama Rao (KTR), Padi Kaushik Reddy, and KO Vivekanand.

The top court reiterated that the speaker acts as a tribunal while deciding disqualification pleas under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and consequently does not enjoy “constitutional immunity”.

The Tenth Schedule deals with provisions on disqualification on the grounds of defection.