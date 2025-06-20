BRS MLA Harish Rao calls on Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan

During the visit, Rao conveyed his regards and expressed his concern for the health of the veteran journalist and community leader.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2025 8:58 pm IST
BRS MLA Harish Rao calls on Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan on visit to The Siasat Daily
BRS MLA Harish Rao visits The Siasat Daily office

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLA T Harish Rao visited the office of The Siasat Daily on Friday, June 20, to inquire about the health and well-being of Editor Zahid Ali Khan.

Upon his arrival, Harish Rao was received by MLC and News Editor Amer Ali Khan. During the visit, Rao conveyed his regards and expressed his concern for the health of the veteran journalist and respected community leader.

Accompanying Harish Rao were MLAs Chinta Prabhakar and Manik Rao, who also extended and conveyed their best wishes to Zahid Ali Khan and appreciated his decades-long contribution to Urdu journalism and public service.

MS Creative School

The meeting was marked by warm exchanges and reflections on the importance of free press and community leadership.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2025 8:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button