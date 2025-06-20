BRS MLA Harish Rao calls on Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLA T Harish Rao visited the office of The Siasat Daily on Friday, June 20, to inquire about the health and well-being of Editor Zahid Ali Khan.

Upon his arrival, Harish Rao was received by MLC and News Editor Amer Ali Khan. During the visit, Rao conveyed his regards and expressed his concern for the health of the veteran journalist and respected community leader.

Accompanying Harish Rao were MLAs Chinta Prabhakar and Manik Rao, who also extended and conveyed their best wishes to Zahid Ali Khan and appreciated his decades-long contribution to Urdu journalism and public service.

The meeting was marked by warm exchanges and reflections on the importance of free press and community leadership.