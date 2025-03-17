BRS MLA protests amidst garbage against dumping yard in Machabollaram

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BRS MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy staged a sit-in protest on Sunday against the dumping yard in Machabollaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

He sat amidst garbage for about two hours, demanding the removal of the yard due to environmental concerns.

The MLA said that the site was originally donated for a cemetery but was later converted into a dumping yard, leading to increased pollution and health issues in the area.

Despite police requests to end the protest, the MLA continued, supported by local residents. He left after assuring locals that he would work on resolving the issue.

“Stop Illegal Dumping in the Hindu Graveyard”



మచ్చబోల్లారం డివిజన్ పరిధిలోని స్మశానవాటికలో ఏర్పాటైన అక్రమ #DumpingYard ను తొలగించి, అక్రమ నిర్మాణాలను నిలిపివేయాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తూ, డంపింగ్ యార్డులోని చెత్తలో నే కూర్చొని ధర్నా నిర్వహించాం.



ప్రజా సమస్యలకు న్యాయం జరిగే వరకు పోరాటం… pic.twitter.com/BL2cDEJMuq — Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (@MarriRajasekar) March 16, 2025

However, the residents continued their protest into the night. The MLA also pointed out that despite some illegal constructions in the area, authorities have not taken any action.

Police arrested some protesters for staging the demonstration without permission but later released them. There were allegations of police misconduct towards women protesters.

The protest was attended by Corporator Vijayashanti, former MBC Chairman Nandikanti Sridhar, and leaders from the Aikya Karyacharana Samithi (AIKAS).

BJP leaders expressed solidarity with the protesters, condemning the police action.