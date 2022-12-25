BRS MLA Rohit Reddy alleges harassment by investigation agencies

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was harassing him and his family members with the investigation agencies for exposing the ruling party’s MLAs poaching episode.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy found fault with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is allegedly trying to prove him as an accused in the MLA’s poaching case.

“I am a complainant in the MLA’s poaching case. Instead of catching the real culprits in the case, the ED officials are trying to prove me as an accused. It is very unfortunate,” Rohit Reddy lamented.

The ED has served the notice to me without informing the actual purpose. On the first day, when I appeared before the ED, the officials concerned asked me to sit in the office but didn’t disclose the purpose of summons. I was forced to spend for six hours in the ED office without having any reason on the first day. On the second day, they asked me the details about the MLA’s poaching episode,” Pilot Rohit Reddy said.

He has ruled out the money laundering that has taken place in the MLA’s poaching case and alleged that the ED was investigating other aspects which are no way related to the case.

“I have a faith in the judiciary and will not succumb any pressure to be made by the Centre with the help of investigation agencies,” Rohit Reddy said.