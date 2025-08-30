KTR, other BRS MLAs detained amid protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other MLAs were detained amid protests in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 30.

The BRS leaders were detained while protesting at the agriculture commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh. As the police proceeded to detain the protestors, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao asked them if they received a salary hike or fuel allowance from the Telangana government.

The BRS leaders held a protest demanding adequate urea for farmers in Telangana. Videos shared on social media show security personnel detaining BRS leaders as they staged a sit-in protest. Earlier on Saturday, the BRS MLAs and MLCs held a protest at Gun Park in Hyderabad.

BRS MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated in the protest. Slogans such as “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kavalyya Urea (Ganpati Bappa Morya we want Urea)” were raised during the protest.