Hyderabad: BRS holds protest over urea shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and MLCs held a protest at Gunpark in Hyderabad over the urea shortage in Telangana and other issues.

BRS MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated in the protest. Slogans such as “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kavalyya Urea (Ganpati Bappa Morya we want Urea)” were raised during the protest.

The protest comes ahead of the Monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly, which is set to begin on Saturday. The Telangana government is likely to table the report of the Ghose Commission , which probed the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

BRS MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated in the protest. Slogans such as "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kavalyya Urea (Ganpati Bappa…

The state cabinet on August 4 discussed and accepted the judicial commission’s report in its meeting.

The judicial commission, appointed by the Telangana government to probe alleged irregularities in the project, held former chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao “directly and vicariously” accountable for the “irregularities” in its construction and other aspects.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy then said the government would soon call for a meeting of the assembly and decide the future course of action on the report after a thorough debate on the matter.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao criticised the state government for releasing a 60-page summary of the commission’s report on the Kaleshwaram project, describing it as ‘false’ and “politically motivated.”

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district. Damage to the barrages, built during the previous BRS regime, became a major issue in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Among other key issues, the impact of heavy rains beginning August 27 which led to inundation of low-lying areas and agricultural fields, is expected to be raised during the session.

(With inputs from PTI)