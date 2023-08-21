BRS MLA’s remarks against Harish Rao spark protest on OU campus

The Malkajgiri MLA attacked minister Harish Rao, saying that the he had amassed huge wealth during his term.

Published: 21st August 2023 8:56 pm IST

The student wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhag, on Monday, August 21, held a protest against Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumantha Rao for his comments against health and finance minister Harish Rao. The protest took place on the Osmania University campus.

The also protesters burnt Hanumantha’s pictures after he publicly warned Harish against interfering in Medak constituency affairs. Hanumantha Rao said that his son Rohit Rao would contest from Medak Assembly constituency while he would contest from Malkajgiri.

The MLA had said that he would contest only if his son was given a ticket for Medak constituency. He also attacked minister Harish Rao, saying that the he had amassed huge wealth during his term and that he would teach him a lesson soon.

The BRSV leaders demanded that the MLA immediately withdraw his remarks made against Harish Rao. “Hanumantha Rao is going personally against the minister. He should be immediately suspended from the party,” they demanded.

