BRS MLCs protest against Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) on Monday, March 30, protested against Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over alleged illegal mining.

The protest was held at Gun Park, where the MLCs raised slogans such as “Ponguleti means Mining Looty”. They also called for the constitution of a House Committee to probe the involvement of the minister.

The protest came a day after BRS MLAs were suspended from the Telangana Assembly for accusing the Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of corruption, stating that Raghava Constructions, a company owned by the minister and his family, is involved in illegal mining.

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Prior to the suspension of BRS MLA, the party’s Working President KTR accused that Reddy’s company was involved in illegal mining. He accused the Congress government of not taking action against the minister.

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The BRS had also sought Reddy’s removal from the Telangana cabinet. Addressing the Telangana Assembly, the Sircilla MLA said the minister’s wife, son, and brother are directly linked to the company and that the minister himself served as its chairman between 2020 and 2022. He accused the Chief Minister of making contradictory and misleading statements, reflecting a lack of credibility.

The former Telangana minister said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s strong defence of Raghava Constructions indicates his own involvement in the matter.

He cited the allocation of contracts under the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project to the same company and raised concerns over large-scale land irregularities in the state involving the CM and his associates.

Questioning the government’s inaction, he asked why no action has been taken against the minister’s family company despite clear evidence. He highlighted that under law, a second notice in such cases can lead to imprisonment of up to one year, yet the government continues to protect the accused.