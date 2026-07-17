BRS MLC’s son tests positive for ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council Venkatram Reddy’s son has tested positive for ganja consumption in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 16.

The accused, identified as Bharat Raj Reddy, was questioned by the Mangalhat Police on Thursday after his name surfaced in the contact list of drug peddlers. Speaking to Siasat.com, the police said, “Reddy was served a notice for ganja consumption under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act.”

The police also said that Bharat Raj informed them that he would go to a drug rehabilitation centre by himself.

Background of the case

Earlier, on Thursday, BRS MLC and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Venkatram Reddy denied reports that his son was detained by the Mangalhat Police in Hyderabad over alleged links to a drug case, calling the claims “completely baseless and untrue.”

“There is no truth to the rumours circulating that my son, Bharat Raj Reddy, consumed drugs or was arrested by the Mangalhat Police. The reports appearing in the media and on social media are completely baseless and untrue,” Reddy said.

Reports had earlier claimed that Bharat Raj Reddy, son of Reddy, who quit the IAS in 2022 to join the BRS and is currently a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was taken in by the Mangalhat police on Thursday for questioning over the alleged drug links.