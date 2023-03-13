BRS MP moves suspension notice in RS to discuss ‘abuse’ of central agencies by govt

New Delhi: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K. Keshav Rao today moved a notice under rule 267 for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to ‘abuse’ of central agencies like CBI and ED by the government.

On the other hand, Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved the notice on the issue of Chinese transgressions, and Manickam Tagore’s notice is on the issue of hike in LPG prices.

In the Rajya Sabha the suspension notice was given on post-poll violence in Tripura by Binay Vishwam, CPl MP.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, said that they want discussion on every burning issue.

“We, as Opposition parties, are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation,” he said.