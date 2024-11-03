BRS opposes proposal to include Congress workers in temple committees

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday opposed a proposal to include social media coordinators of the Congress in temple committees across Telangana.

BRS leader Krishank Manne said this was only aimed at employing Congress workers in temples and would impose a financial burden on temples. He stated that existing endowment officers were already well-qualified to handle any spiritual or promotional campaigns.

“Social Media Coordinator in each temple is only to employ Congress Karyakartas in Temples across Telangana. This is an additional financial burden to Temples. Endowments Officers are qualified enough to run Spiritual Campaign,” Krishank posted on social media platform X.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud in a letter to Telangana Minister for Environment, Forest, and Endowments, Konda Surekha, recommended that Social Media Coordinators be accommodated in temple committees across the state.

Rewards from Telangana Temples to Congress Social Media Coordinators ❓ https://t.co/8XZtAgRDHL pic.twitter.com/usDChyriKV — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) November 3, 2024

He emphasised the importance of these roles in promoting developmental activities in the temples.

In the letter dated November 2, Mahesh Kumar Goud on behalf of the TPCC appreciated the minister’s efforts for the development of temples in the Endowments Department.

“It is learnt that the new Temple Committees/Trust Boards are being formed in respect of all Temples, after the formation of our new Government in the state of Telangana,” he wrote.

“In this connection, I am to inform you that there is a need to accommodate a “Social Media Coordinator” in all Temple Committees/Trust Boards, whenever such committees/Trust Boards are formed to propagate the development activities in the respective Temples through social media to reach the same to the common public,” the TPCC chief wrote.

“Therefore, I fervently request you to please examine the above issue and see that the ‘Social Media Coordinator’ is placed in the Temple Committees/Trust Boards whenever they are formed,” he added.