BRS received over Rs 1,300 cr through electoral bonds

Hyderabad: The BRS in Telangana has received Rs 1,322 crore through 2,188 electoral bonds and about half of the amount (Rs 661 crore) was encashed on four different days from October 11, 2018 to September 30, 2023.

The data submitted by the BRS to the EC showed that the party got Rs 218 crore on July 13, 2023, Rs 268 crore on April 12, 2022, Rs 85 crore on October 8, 2021 and Rs 90 crore on Apirl 11, 2022 (totalling Rs 661 crore).

The BRS had submitted its reply to the Election Commission on November 14, 2023, in response to a communication from the poll panel.

As per the Supreme Court’s direction, the EC has sought particulars of electoral bonds received by all parties till September 30, 2023.

“Electoral Bonds received, deposited, and credited to our Party’s SBI Account from 11th October, 2018 To September 30, 2023 Totals to Rs 1322,20,99,000 (One Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Two Crores Twenty Lakhs Ninety-Nine Thousand Only) …,” the party said.

It provided details, including the amount of each such bond, number of bonds and date of credit into its authorized bank account.

“However, detailed particulars of the Donors against each Bond are not available with us as the Electoral Bonds Scheme Procedure has not provided/facilitated for capturing of the details of the Donors of the Bonds,” it said.

The BRS was in power in Telangana from June 2, 2014 to early December, 2023.