BRS rejected development of MMTS to Hyderabad airport: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy criticised Siricilla Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA K T Rama Rao (KTR) for allegedly attempting to mislead the Legislative Assembly.

The CM referred to the debate during the discussion on the Budget estimates for 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31 and accused KTR of using his allotted time to mislead the house.

He further accused the former BRS government of rejecting developments in the state including the proposal for MMTS to the Hyderabad Airport. He also questioned handling the Bathukamma saree contract accusing KTR of funds misappropriation.

“The Bathukumma sarees were imported from Surat instead of being woven by Siricilla weavers, resulting in poor quality, said Revanth

The chief minister stated that despite less than 10 months in office 100s of allegations have been levied against the Congress government.

“You had ten years of experience in governance. People also have had their experiences. Based on that, they gave their mandate to us,” said Revanth.