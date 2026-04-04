BRS secures key civic posts in Ibrahimpatnam, Kyathanpally

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) scored well in the municipal polls in Telangana, securing the post of chairman in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality and taking charge of Kyathanpally Municipality in alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI).

BRS councillor, T Sudershan Reddy, won the election and secured the position of chairman of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, while Muthyala Shyamala Bhaskar of BJP was elected as the vice-chairman. The voting exercise took place at the municipal council office, which saw active participation from BRS, BJP, and Congress councillors.

The municipality elections in Ibrahimpatnam had been held up for several weeks after a Telangana High Court order. However, in February 2026, the court lifted the interim order, paving the way for the election process.

Kyathanpally Municipality election

On the other hand, in the Mancherial district, the BRS-CPI alliance won chairperson and vice-chairperson positions in the 22-member Kyathanpally Municipality election.

Godishela Sandhya Rani from BRS became the chairperson and Mittapalli Saritha from the CPI became the vice-chairperson. The alliance has a majority of 14 members in the council.

A special meeting was held to conduct the elections between 11 am and noon under strict security cover with 600 police personnel deployed.

The election at Kyathanpally had been postponed twice in February. However, after a directive from the State Election Commission, they were conducted and concluded on April 3.

Khanapur election postponed after chaos

The election for the Khanapur Municipal Chairman was postponed to Sunday, April 4, following chaos at the municipal office. A row broke out over the method of electing the chairman by a show of hands.

The situation escalated into a verbal clash involving officials, a local MLA and Congress members, leading to the disruption of the process.

BRS and BJP leaders staged a protest outside the municipal office gate, raising slogans and demanding that the election be conducted without delay. Authorities later deferred the election to restore order.

KTR salutes councilors for succumbing to pressure

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) congratulated the newly-elected municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Kyathanpally and Ibrahimpatnam municipalities.

In a post on X shortly after the results were announced, KTR saluted the councilors for not falling the lures and succumbing to the pressure imposed by the Congress, to win the posts by hook or crook.

He particularly appreciated the efforts of BRS leaders Balka Suman, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and Bunty for working hard for BRS’ victories.

He praised the fighting spirit shown by CPI councilors in Kyathanpally at every step in winning the municipality.

“This verdict proved that repression, threats, corruption and undemocratic ways have no space in Telangana. These results have proved that the countdown for the Congress government which has accumulated severe opposition from the people during the last 2.5 years, has spread in all four directions,” KTR stated.

He assured the BRS workers who gave a tough fight to Congress in both gram panchayat and municipal elections, that the party will take care and protect them.

“Let us go ahead with the spirit of these victories. Let us teach a lesson to the Revanth Reddy government which has been destroying at every step, the state which was achieved with many struggles,” he exhorted the BRS workers.