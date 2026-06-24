BRS seeks deletion of duplicate votes during SIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, June 24, submitted a representation to Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy calling for the strict implementation of “One Person One Vote” and deletion of all duplicate votes during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BRS stated that having one person registered twice in the voter rolls violates Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and can create serious administrative and logistical problems for the election machinery.

They said that duplicate votes assume particular significance in the case of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as, after the bifurcation in 2014, many people shifted their residence between the states, but may still be registered as voters at their previous residence.

Moreover, lakhs of people migrate to Hyderabad and the surrounding urban areas in search of employment, but they may still be registered as voters in their native places, the BRS said.

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The leaders said that SIR is a crucial opportunity for identifying, verifying and eliminating duplicate registrations and protecting the integrity of the electoral process.

The party has asked the Election Commission to employ all technological tools, like de-duplication software, logical error detection, text matching, photo similarity comparison and other digital verification systems, to identify suspicious and duplicate voter entries across constituencies.

They have also asked for a transparent method by which members of the public can bring cases of duplicate voter registration to the notice of the Election Commission and seek appropriate corrective action.

The representation included MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, former MP Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and former MLC Karne Prabhakar as signatories.