BRS slams Congress over party worker’s death in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) worker died in Lingampalli village of Nuthankal mandal after Congress workers allegedly clashed with the opposition leaders on the night of Tuesday, December 9.

The deceased has been identified as Uppula Mallayya, whose daughter-in-law is contesting as a ward member in the gram panchayat elections.

Reacting to the incident, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was engaging in “politics of murder”.

“It shows the bankruptcy of the ruling party that it is resorting to physical attacks as it is unable to face the elections democratically,” he said.

The incident occurred in Lingampalli village on Tuesday after the election campaign concluded. An altercation took place between two groups escalated into a physical attack involving sticks and stones, in which the 57-year-old suffered a head injury, they said.

“He was initially admitted to a hospital in Suryapet and then shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad but was declared brought dead in the wee hours of Wednesday,” a senior police official told PTI.

In the complaint to the police, the family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed in the attack by the Congress supporters.

The situation is said to be peaceful in the village, and additional forces have been deployed.

In a statement, Rama Rao said, “BRS would not tolerate the atrocities of Congress goondas.”

He assured that the BRS leadership would stand by every worker and leader of the party and provide assistance to the family of the deceased activist.

Rama Rao demanded that the police take tough action against those responsible for the attack”.

A case was registered at Nuthankal police station and investigation is on.

A three-phased schedule was earlier announced by the Telangana State Election Commission for gram panchayat elections in the state, to be held on December 11, 14, and 17.

BRS leaders pay tribute

Several BRS leaders, including Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy, former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar and former MP Badugula Lingayya Yadav, paid their tributes to the mortal remains of Uppula Mallayya on Wednesday, December 10.

Speaking to reporters there, the Suryapet MLA stated “Congress goons’ atrocities have increased…Today, our BRS worker Mallayya lost his life at the hands of Congress rowdies. Even now, the people in that village are gripped by fear and panic. The police are turning a blind eye. Unable to confront us politically, Congress leaders are resorting to attacks out of sheer frustration, like cornered rats.”

