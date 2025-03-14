BRS stages protests over suspension of MLA from Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday staged protests across Telangana against the suspension of its MLA Jagdish Reddy from the Assembly for the entire Budget session.

On a call given by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, the BRS cadres organised protests at various places. The protestors set afire the effigies of the Congress government and raised slogans against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Leaders of the main opposition party accused the Congress government of trying to muzzle its voice in the Assembly by suspending its MLA. They alleged that the government using suspension as a weapon to stop BRS from raising people’s issues.

Jagdish Reddy was suspended from Assembly on Thursday for his alleged unsavoury remarks about Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The former minister had made certain remarks during the debate on the motion of thanks to Governor for his address to the joint session of the State Legislature on the first day.

The BRS leaders termed his suspension as undemocratic. They vowed to continue the protest till the suspension is lifted.

The BRS leaders said since the A. Revanth Reddy-led government has done nothing good during the last 15 months, it was conspiring against the BRS leaders in the Assembly due to the fear that they would expose it.

They said if the government tried to silence BRS in the Assembly, the party would take the matter to people’s court.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao thanked BRS cadres for organising protests across the state against Jagdish Reddy’s suspension.

He asked them to continue the same spirit in protesting against the undemocratic actions of the government and its attempt to cheat people by going back on its promises.

KTR said unable to answer the query of BRS MLA and former minister Jagdish Reddy, the Congress government escaped from the House by suspending him.

“The government can’t escape from four crore people,” he said.