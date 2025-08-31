BRS stages walkout as Assembly tables ghose report on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The BRS on Sunday staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that they were not given enough time to voice their version on the report of Justice (Retd) P C Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram project in the House.

The Commission’s report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

The Commission, which submitted its report on irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana, suggested that it is for the state government to take action against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as per law.

Also Read GC report on Kaleshwaram project neither impartial nor fair: Harish Rao

Addressing reporters, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and party leader T Harish Rao alleged that the ruling party had suppressed the Opposition’s voice inside the Assembly.

“They (Congress government) gave us a 650 page report (Kaleshwaram Project). They also gave the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) report. They also placed Vigilance report. When we (BRS) wanted to speak on the issues they did not give us the mike (in the Assembly). What are you (Congress government) afraid of?, Harish Rao asked.

VIDEO | On PC Ghose Commission report, BRS MLA KT Rama Rao says, "Well, it's definitely not PC Ghose Commission. It is PCC report fabricated in the Congress party office. The fact is the report is absolutely politically motivated and fabricated. And when we expose the… pic.twitter.com/pfWzTl4IIA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

Since the treasury benches throttled the Opposition voices, the party (BRS) staged a walkout in protest, he said.

Harish Rao alleged that the Ghose Commission report is equivalent to a “scrap” paper.

Rama Rao described the Ghose Commission report as a “trash report,” accusing the Congress of “conspiring with the BJP to permanently close down Telangana’s lifeline project”.

As part of the protest, BRS MLAs symbolically threw the Commission’s report in a trash bin.

Dubbing the Commission’s report as a “political drama”, Harish Rao said it was “neither impartial nor fair”.

Participating in the short discussion on the Commission report placed in the Legislative Assembly, Harish Rao alleged that Justice Ghose “did not follow proper procedures during the inquiry.”