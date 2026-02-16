BRS to celebrate KCR’s birthday statewide on February 17

Hyderabad: Deputy leader of the BRS, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Sunday, February 15, urged party cadres to organise grand celebrations across Telangana on February 17 to mark the birthday of party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, Srinivas Yadav said special prayers would be conducted in temples, churches and mosques throughout the State.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao will attend the cake-cutting programme at the party headquarters as the chief guest.

Referring to the recent municipal elections, Srinivas Yadav stated that the BRS secured around 10 lakh votes, while the ruling Congress received about 15 lakh votes. He said party workers demonstrated strong fighting spirit despite being in the opposition and claimed that the party received support from various sections of society.

Later, Srinivas Yadav inspected preparations for the birthday celebrations at the party headquarters along with Telangana Bhavan in-charge Ravula Chandra Shekhar Reddy and other leaders.