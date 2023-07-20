BRS to raise Manipur violence issue in Parliament: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday said that the party will raise the issue of Manipur violence and “will ensure that the Union government acts decisively.”
This comes after a video of two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday on social media leading to widespread condemnation.
“Floor leaders & MPs of @BRSparty in both houses of the parliament will raise the issue of #ManipurViolence and ensure that the Union Government acts decisively
The perpetrators of the heinous molestation should be punished swiftly as per law
We appeal to all parties cutting across the political spectrum to stand with the peace loving people of Manipur who deserve better from their Governments,” tweeted.
According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the “despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.