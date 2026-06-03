BRS will win 90 seats if elections held in Telangana now: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that if the Assembly elections in Telangana were held today, his party would win more than 90 seats.

Predicting that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be defeated in Kodangal constituency, KTR dared the former to seek fresh public approval by going for by-elections in the constituencies represented by the MLAs who defected from BRS to Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections.

KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress government during the “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Press Club Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 3.

Addressing the media persons, he alleged that the Congress has pushed Telangana into decline after a decade of rapid progress that was achieved under former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

KTR described the Congress as “the first enemy of Telangana” for repeatedly betraying the aspirations of farmers, youth, employees, women, and other sections of society. He termed the Congress government an “utter disaster.”

Alleging that the state government’s financial management has collapsed, KTR claimed that the recent Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data has debunked the Congress’ allegations regarding the previous BRS government’s debt.

He accused the Congress government of accumulating massive debt in a short period, while failing to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

Accusing the state government of misleading farmers on paddy procurement, KTR alleged that delays in procurement, inadequate infrastructure and poor preparedness had left farmers struggling at procurement centres, with their produce exposed to rain and potential losses.

Describing the present administration as a “Modi-Revanth partnership government,” he claimed that efforts were underway to weaken Telangana’s successful free power policy for farmers through the proposed “Rythu DISCOM” model.

KTR warned that any attempt to dilute the 24-hour free power supply for agriculture would face strong resistance from farmers. Alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has historically opposed free power for agriculture, he said the government was now pursuing policies that could ultimately place an additional burden on farmers.

He also criticised the state government’s handling of the Future City project, alleging that its real intent behind it was the real estate interests of those in power. He announced that BRS would review and cancel the project if it came to power.

Describing KCR as “trump card,” KTR asserted that the former would return to actively lead the fight against what he called ‘Congress misrule.’

KTR said the people of Telangana would hold the Congress government accountable and expressed confidence in BRS returning to power with a decisive mandate.