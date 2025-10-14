BRS workers booked for MCC violation at mosque in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A team of Flying Squad Task Force (FST) has registered a case against several BRS party workers for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed for the bypoll in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

The incident occurred wherein leaders were reportedly seen campaigning near the Jama Masjid Mohammadi in Venkatagiri, Yousufguda.

Formal complaint filed

The case was initiated following a formal complaint filed by Deputy Tahsildar Macdonald Francis who is attached to the election duty.

According to the complaint, at approximately 1 pm on October 10, 2025, during a routine patrol, his FST Team-3A observed a group of individuals assembled near the mosque.

The group was identified as BRS party workers as they were seen with pink scarves bearing the party’s name and symbol.

Violations uncovered

The officials reported that the party workers were engaged in political campaigning by showing laminated cards to the public that displayed FSC Ration Card search details and Arogyasri Card beneficiary information.

It was happening while people were gathering for Friday prayers.

Upon immediate enquiry by the election officials, the party workers failed to produce any valid permission required for such campaigning activities.

It led to the identification of two major breaches of the Model Code of Conduct i.e., unauthorized political activity and campaigning at a religious place.

A total of 10 laminated cards used in the campaigning were seized on the spot.

Several individuals involved were identified during the process. They include Maganti Sunitha, Maganti Akshara, Corporator Rajkumar Patel, Azam Ali, Amjad Ali Khan, Faheem, and Shafi, among other members of the BRS party.

In his complaint, the Deputy Tahsildar has requested the necessary legal action against all individuals involved in the incident.