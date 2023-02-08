BRS’s Kavitha describes PM Modi’s speech as disappointing, repetitive

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech addressed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as disappointing and repetitive.

Speaking to reporters, she said that the speech has been heard almost 100 times in the Parliament.

“It was a very rhetorical speech that he has given 100 times. It had no mention of Adani, no mention of the money lost of middle-class people, common people,” she said.

Kavitha remarked that the national Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) copies schemes from Telangana.

“Rythu Bandhu is a vision and flagship scheme of the KCR government. Today when the PM spoke about PM Kisan Yojna, he openly lied about the figures of beneficiaries of the scheme. If you believe you can lie and still come back to power people will see the arrogance,” Kavitha said.

She spoke about Modi’s silence on the Adani expose by Hindenburg at the Parliament. “If PM Modi wants to conveniently give ornate speech to hide behind the national flag to protect his friend Adani then only time will decide the fate of this government.”

“Adani or Pradhani it’s all the same now, it’s entwined. Every single person knows that they are two sides of the same coin,” Kavitha added.

Kavitha further said that BRS has questions for PM Modi that should be answered..

“What is the current status of the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and the LIC? And has the government chalked out a plan to bail them?” she asked.

Lastly, she said that PM Modi acts like a ‘traffic police’ by diverting criticism towards Opposition parties.