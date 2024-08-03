BSF DG, special DG’s tenure cut short; repatriated to state cadres

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd August 2024 1:20 pm IST
Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India- Bangladesh fencing in Nischinta Pur area in response to the ongoing anti-quota protests in the neighboring country of Bangladesh, near Agartala, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_22_2024_000370B)

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday removed BSF Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy Special DG (West) Y B Khurania, sending them back to their respective state cadres with immediate effect, according to a government order.

Agrawal is a 1989-batch Kerala cadre officer, while Khurania belongs to the 1990-batch of the Odisha cadre.

Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year. Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border.

Separate orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) conveyed they were being “prematurely” repatriated with “immediate effect.”

The about 2.65-lakh personnel strong BSF guards Indian borders with Pakistan on the west and Bangladesh on the east.

