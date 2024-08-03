SL Navy hands over 2 TN fishermen, mortal remains of another to Indian Navy

Published: 3rd August 2024 12:49 pm IST

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy released two fishermen and handed over the mortal remains of another fisherman to the Indian Navy in the wee hours of Saturday.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu coastal authorities said that the arrested fishermen and the mortal remains of the fisherman were handed over to the Indian Navy ship INS Bitra which is on deployment off the Rameswaram coast.

On August 1, near the International Maritime Boundary Line(IMBL), a mechanised boat with four fishermen from Rameswaram collided with a Sri Lankan Navy boat.

The four fishermen fell into the water. While one of them, Malaisamy died, another, Ramachandran, went missing in the sea.

Two others, Muthu Maniyandi and Mookayia were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen and their families at Rameswaram had protested against the arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy.

