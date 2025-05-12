BSF officer Mohammed Imtiaz killed in Pak firing laid to rest with full state honours

Saran: The last rites of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in Pakistani firing near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector, were performed with full state honours at his native village Narayanpur in Bihar’s Saran district on Monday evening, May 12.

#WATCH | Chapra, Saran, Bihar | Last rites of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz performed at his native village.



BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on May 10. pic.twitter.com/euIgAaHo4p — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Thousands gather in Narayanpur to bid final farewell

A large crowd gathered to pay their respects as the mortal remains of SI Imtiaz reached the village around 1 pm, even as security personnel carrying the officer’s body had a tough time managing the emotionally charged villagers.

The convoy stopped at several places where a large number of people gathered to pay their last respects.

Amidst slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Shaheed Mohammed Imtiaz Amar Rahe’ by people, the mortal remains of the officer were received by his grieving family at their village.

Besides locals, people from adjoining villages also gathered at Narayanpur to pay their last respects to the brave soldier.

Guard of Honour at Patna Airport

Imtiaz’s mortal remains arrived at Patna airport in the morning, where he was given a guard of honour by security personnel.

“I am proud of my father and salute all those who sacrificed their lives for the country,” his son Imran told reporters at the airport.

“My father was a very strong person. I last spoke to him at 5:30 am on May 10 (Saturday). He had suffered an injury to his right leg,” he said. Sub-inspector Imtiaz succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: Imran Raza, son of martyred #BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, says, "My father was very strong person. I am very proud of my father. I spoke to him at 5:30 am on May 10. He had suffered injuries in his right leg in drone attack. It was the last time I… pic.twitter.com/0JReSSEVxj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2025

Imran demanded that Pakistan be taught a proper lesson for the terror attacks in India. “Pakistan must be taught a proper lesson. Our government should give such a befitting reply that no son has to lose his father again,” he said.

Political leaders pay tribute

Several political leaders and officials were present at the airport to pay their respects, including Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar JD (U) chief, Umesh Kushwaha, ministers and senior administrative officers.

Interacting with reporters at the airport, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said, “Sub-inspector Imtiaz was killed while giving a befitting reply to Pakistan at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector. We are safe today because of brave people like him. The country will always remember their sacrifice”.

CM Nitish Kumar likely to visit Narayanpur

Meanwhile, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said CM Nitish Kumar was likely to visit Narayanpur village on Tuesday.

Sources said Kumar was likely to hand over a cheque of Rs 21 lakh to the bereaved family members.

(With inputs from PTI)