BSF’s ‘Operation Alert’ along India-Pak border from Aug 11-17

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2023 9:48 pm IST
BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area near border in Gujarat
ANI

Jaisalmer: The Border Security Force will run Operation Alert from August 11 to August 17 along the India-Pakistan International Border to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts in view of the Independence Day.

BookMyMBBS

During this, a close watch will be kept by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border. The number of security checkpoints will be increased and camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.

He said the BSF increases its vigilance ahead of Independence Day.

MS Education Academy

Although the BSF remains alert on the border throughout the year, but the border guarding force becomes more alert these days, Rastogi said, adding that jawans will be deployed in sensitive areas during the period.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2023 9:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button