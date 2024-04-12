BSP names nine more candidates in UP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released another list of nine candidates, mainly from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP has named Bhim Rajbhar, former state president, as its candidate from Azamgarh. The constituency has Dinesh Yadan Nirahua of BJP (sitting MP) and Dharmendra Yadav of Samajwadi Party as other contestants.

In Ghosi, BSP has named former MP Bal Krishna Chauhan as its candidate, and in Etah, Mohd Irfan will be the candidate.

In Dhaurhara, the BSP has nominated Shyam Kishore Awasthi as its candidate, while Sacchidananda Pandey will contest the Faizabad seat.

The BSP has named Daya Shankar Mishra as its candidate in Basti and Javed Simnani is the candidate from Gorakhpur.

In Chandauli, the BSP has named Satyendra Kumar Maurya as its candidate, while Dhaneshwar Gautam will contest the Robertsganj seat.