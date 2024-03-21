Budaun double murder: Police arrest second accused in Bareilly

Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, the SSP said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 21st March 2024 3:19 pm IST
Budaun double murder: Second accused arrested
Javed, the second accused and brother of Sajid, was arrested in Bareilly, UP

Budaun: A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said.

“Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning,” said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

Also Read
Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police

Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, the SSP said.

MS Education Academy

In videos sourced to the police, he is heard saying, “…I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did…”.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 21st March 2024 3:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button