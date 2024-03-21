Budaun double murder: Police arrest second accused in Bareilly

Budaun: A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said.

“Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning,” said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, the SSP said.

In videos sourced to the police, he is heard saying, “…I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did…”.