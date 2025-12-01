Hyderabad: Bollywood is buzzing with excitement as one of the biggest romantic comedies of recent times gets ready for a grand Christmas release. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are teaming up for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and fans are already celebrating the fresh pairing, the catchy music, and the colourful vibes of the film.

Social media is full of positive reactions, and the film has quickly become one of the most awaited rom coms of 2025. What makes the buzz even stronger is the surprising scale of the project. It is one of the highest budget romantic comedies ever made in Bollywood.

TMMTMTTM Budget

Karan Johar is fully confident about the film and has mounted it on a massive budget of Rs. 170 crore. The making cost stands at Rs. 150 crore, and an additional Rs. 20 crore has been spent on print and publicity.

This makes it the second most expensive modern rom com after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The glossy production value and festive feel are expected to attract a huge family audience during Christmas week.

Reports from Bollywood Hungama confirm that the film has already recovered Rs. 90 crore before its release. The earnings come from digital, satellite, and music rights. With half the budget recovered, the film now needs only around Rs. 80 crore from theatres to break even. Trade analysts expect it to cross Rs. 200 crore comfortably because of the holiday timing and Kartik Aaryan’s rising star power after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Karan Johar is betting big on Kartik and has already lined up another film with him for 2026. Along with the upcoming Naagzilla, this new rom com is expected to strengthen their partnership. As the release approaches, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is on track to become a major Christmas blockbuster.