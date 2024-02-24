Budget of Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's Don 3 is Rs...

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is ready to take on the role of the Don in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated movie, Don 3. He will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan, who played the character in the previous films from 2006 and 2011.

Don 3 Budget details

Don 3 has generated a lot of excitement not only because of its star-studded cast but also due to its massive budget with an incredible Rs. 275 crores, the film is set to become the most expensive one in the Don franchise.

Don 3’s projected budget is more than double the cost of making Don and Don 2 together. Farhan Akhtar, the director, is leaving no stone unturned to elevate Don 3 into a global thriller.

Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh as the female lead, raising hopes among fans that they will uphold the legacy set by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in this action-packed franchise.

Farhan Akhtar gave fans a surprise in the teaser for ‘Don 3’ last year when he officially announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don. In it, The teaser featured Ranveer’s voiceover echoing the lion’s awakening: Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…” (The lion that sleeps, when will it awaken, everyone wonders. Tell them I will awaken again, and soon appear before them…).