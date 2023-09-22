Budget of Shah Rukh and Salman's Tiger Vs Pathaan is Rs...

Mumbai: The iconic Karan Arjun duo is set to make a comeback! Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen once again in YRF’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan.’

The latest updates reveal that the script for the movie has been finalized, and preparations will kick off in November for shooting to commence in March next year. Reportedly, the highly anticipated film is scheduled to begin production in March 2024.

And now, here’s an exciting revelation regarding the film’s budget, further heightening the anticipation surrounding the big film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Twitter)

Tiger Vs Pathaan Budget Revealed

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Vs Pathaan will be made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores. A source close to the film told the portal, “This film is mounted on a huge scale. As a result, its budget will be sky-high. Aditya Chopra and his team have locked the budget of Tiger vs Pathaan at Rs. 300 crores. This figure doesn’t include star fees as both of them have opted for profit share.”

More Details About The Film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this project is hailed as one of the grandest ventures in Indian Cinema. ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is a significant part of the YRF Spy Universe, featuring Salman Khan as Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, promising an electrifying clash of these stellar characters.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the project.