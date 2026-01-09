Budget Session of Parliament likely from Jan 28, Union Budget on Feb 1

Parliament will sit on January 30 when the Economic Survey is likely to be tabled.

View of the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament
New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to commence on January 28 and the Union Budget is set to be tabled on February 1, a Sunday.

Officials, citing the tentative schedule finalised by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, said on Friday, January 9, that President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two Houses on January 28.

The customary address of the President takes place on the first day of the first Parliament session of the year. The two Houses will not meet on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Parliament will sit on January 30 when the Economic Survey is likely to be tabled. On January 31, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will not meet.

The Union Budget is set to be tabled on February 1, a Sunday.

After discussions on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and Union Budget, Parliament will adjourn for a near month-long recess on February 13.

Parliament will reconvene on March 9 and the session will conclude on April 2, a Thursday.

Usually, Parliament is adjourned on a Friday, but keeping in mind Good Friday on April 3 and the subsequent weekend, the session could conclude on April 2, officials said.

The recess in the Budget Session helps department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various Union ministries and departments.

