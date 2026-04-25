Built in Hyderabad, Skyroot’s Vikram-1 readies for orbit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, April 25, flagged off the flight hardware of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 — India’s first privately developed orbital rocket in Hyderabad– marking the rocket’s formal departure to the launch site at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Skyroot is set to make an orbital launch attempt in the coming months, an official release said.

Congratulating the Skyroot team on the occasion, the Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride that the rocket was completely designed and developed in Hyderabad.

“Skyroot has developed India’s first privately built orbital rocket to carry satellites into space. The company launched its first rocket in 2022, and reaching the stage of orbital launch in such a short time is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

He highlighted that Telangana ranks number one in India in the aerospace sector. Global leaders like Boeing, Airbus and Safran are already present in our state, he added.

Reddy said Telangana’s aim is to become a global leader in aerospace by 2047, with aerospace as a key growth sector.

According to the central government data, Telangana recorded the highest growth of 117.9 per cent in engineering exports among Indian states between 2023–24 and 2024–25. Aircraft parts and defence equipment have been the biggest contributors to this growth, the CM said.

He explained that the government is focusing on skilling youth for the aerospace sector through partnerships with global universities and industry leaders.

With strong policies, infrastructure, talent, and a vibrant ecosystem, our government is committed to supporting companies like Skyroot, he added.