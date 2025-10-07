‘Bujji’ sparks trouble! Naga Chaitanya reveals what went wrong

Hyderabad: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya recently gave fans a peek into his personal life during his appearance on Jagapathi Babu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammuraa. Known for keeping his relationship private, Chaitanya candidly shared stories about his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The actor revealed that he affectionately calls Sobhita “Bujji,” a nickname that once led to a small quarrel. Chaitanya explained, “She was so angry that she didn’t speak to me for a few days. She thought I asked the director to include the phrase ‘Bujji Thalli’ in my film, but why would I do that?” He laughed while recalling the incident, adding, “A relationship isn’t real if the couple doesn’t fight.”

Chaitanya also shared the modern way their romance began. The couple met on Instagram, where Sobhita commented on a post about his cloud kitchen. A casual chat soon turned into real-life meetings, and after two years of dating, they tied the knot in December 2024 in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

In a rapid-fire segment on the show, Chaitanya didn’t hesitate to say that he cannot live without Sobhita. “I wouldn’t trade my life with anyone else’s. I’m happy where I am,” he said with a smile.

On the professional front, Chaitanya bounced back with the film Thandel, which became his first Rs 100-crore hit after a string of less successful releases. Fans are thrilled to see the star enjoying both personal happiness and professional success.