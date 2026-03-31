Bullet train project: Telangana to allocate 500 acres near Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday announced that the state government is planning to allocate 500 acres of land near Shamshabad under the Future City limits for a proposed bullet train project.

Speaking in the Assembly, the minister said the initiative is part of a broader vision to strengthen infrastructure and connectivity across Telangana. He added that the government aims to complete road works worth Rs 70,000 crore within the next three years and transform all roads in the state into model roads by December 2028.

Major infrastructure push in Telangana

Highlighting key projects, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the state is prioritising the construction of a greenfield highway connecting Future City, Amaravati and Bandar Port, expansion of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway to six lanes, and development of a 53-km elevated corridor between Mannanur and Srisailam.

These projects, he noted, are expected to significantly boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

Centre’s high-speed rail plans

The state’s proposal comes amid a major push from the Centre to expand high-speed rail connectivity.

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that three high-speed rail corridors involving Hyderabad have been proposed, linking the city with Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune. These corridors are expected to transform Hyderabad into a major junction for long-distance, high-speed travel.

Seven corridors announced in Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, announced seven high-speed rail corridors across the country to promote environmentally sustainable passenger transport.

The proposed corridors include Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri. She also proposed a new dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat in Gujarat to improve cargo movement.

At present, work on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is underway, while the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are already operational.