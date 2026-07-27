Buoyed by CJP win, E20 Janta Party floated for Gadkari resignation

New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) book, a new outfit, E20 Janta Party, is making waves on the Internet as it seeks the resignation of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari while also demanding non-ethanol options for users.

On Instagram, the digital outfit’s bio reads, “One demand. One mission. We want the freedom to choose 100% original fuel at a discounted price.”

Posting from its account on Instagram, E20 Janta Party said on Monday, July 27, “Every vehicle deserves the fuel it was designed for” and that “supporting farmers and sugar mills should not come at the expense of millions of vehicle owners.”

This comes within days of the CJP declaring victory with the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of its key demands over the NEET paper leak protest.

The new party has over 32,900 followers on X, while its Instagram following is much larger, at 241,000. According to media reports, the campaign has already found support, with the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association announcing a march to Parliament on August 4 against E20 fuel.

Active on social media

Meanwhile, the E20 Janta Party has regularly been posting on social media, sharing views of automobile experts and old Gadkari videos, one of which shows him promising fuel at Rs 15 per litre back in 2023.

Yet another video has crowds leaving a CJP protest venue while a voice can be heard saying, “Bye! Nitin Gadkari ke time milenge waapis.” Another Instagram post says that people are experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out) and would join the new agitation, this time for ethanol-free fuel.