Burglar nabbed in Hyderabad; gold ornaments worth Rs 3L seized

Hyderabad: A notorious criminal was nabbed by task force officials along with Rachakonda commissionerate police with 31.456 tola gold ornaments worth Rs 3,10,000, which were seized from his possession on Thursday, July 10.

The accused, identified as Jaganatham Prabhu, 33, is a resident of Upparpally and works as a mason who has 10 cases booked against him under various police stations.

Recently, he was arrested by Narsingi police in a property theft case and was sent to judicial custody. He was granted bail in the month of May 2025, but he went back to his ways, carrying out burglaries at houses in the limits of LB Nagar, Uppal, and Mailardevpally police stations.

Acting on a tip-off, police were able to nab the accused within the limits of the LB Nagar police station. The gold ornaments seized from him were traced back to three police cases.